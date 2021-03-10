Intercity bus services resumed in UAE

A bus service connecting two emirates in UAE has been resumed. The Ajman Public Transportation Authority (APTA) has announced this. APTA has resumed the bus services between Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.

The bus services would remain operational between 7am and 9pm. Buses are available from Al Musalla bus station in Ajman and terminate at Lulu Station in Umm Al Quwain.

Passengers can call on 600599997 to know trip timings or make any other inquiries. Passengers can also log on to http://ta.gov.ae and use the mobile application (app) “Masar” for more information about the bus services.