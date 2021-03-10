“Liquor shop auction began at 72 Lakhs & ends at 510 Crore” ; Read the bizarre incident…

In an unusual event, a liquor store in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district brought a proposal of large Rs 500 crore in an e-auction. The bidding began at Rs 72 lakh in the morning and continued till 2 a.m. with the highest amount quoted at an enormous Rs 510 crore! Excise administrators stated that the e-auction for the wine shops began three days ago. The liquor shop was finally bought by two women belonging to the same family.

Prominently, the first price of the wine shop was Rs 72 lakh and was auctioned at Rs 65 lakh in a lottery proposal last year. Now, the two women purchased it in a Rs 510 crore proposal which is approximately 708 times more than the first price. Soon, as the news circulated, people were horrified beyond belief. When the Excise Department heard of this strange bid, they too were speechless as they did not expect it to go this high.

As per the newest development in the excise policy, the shops are being sold online rather than the prevailing lottery system. The e-auctions have begun in the state with over 7,000 such shops regarding the process as of now. After the new policy has been executed, the e-auction of wine shops in Rajasthan is observing an average of over 30 percent major bidding than the initial price, said officials.

“As per the rule, a demand notice needs to be sent to the bidder who has to deposit two percent of the bidding amount in the next three days or else his allotment gets canceled. If the bidder fails to deposit the money, then the security deposit of over Rs 1 lakh shall be forfeited,” said officials. Besides Nohar, a wine shop in Churu district has been traded in a proposal of Rs 11 crore and another shop in Jaipur’s Sanganer has been sold in an e-auction for Rs 8.91 crores. Many shops in Sujangarh, Churu, and Hanumangarh are making crores in the sale although the initial price of these shops has been between Rs 1-2 crores only, officials added.

As per the new excise system of the government of Rajasthan, presently liquor shop allotment is being made through e-auction rather than the earlier practice of a lottery. Ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje had removed the system but under Ashok Gehlot, the bidding system has started over. As per the state excise policy for 2021-22 announced recently, beer has been made cheaper and will be available at a lower price from April 1.