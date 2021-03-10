Dubai Taxi (Hala) has started a drive that extends passengers the opportunity to get Dh3,000 if a Hala captain takes more than three minutes to arrive at the pick-up location.

The ‘3 minute arrival time’ drive targets to increase awareness of the application of technology to precisely foretell regions of great demand. It then “automatically” guides captains to these regions. “Hala is confident in their ability to reach anyone in Dubai within “three minutes,” it said.

Read more; Over 80% People in the UAE & Saudi Arabia are buying one-way tickets due to uncertainty

If a customer waits for more than three minutes for the taxi to arrive, they automatically enter a raffle draw to win Dh3,000 in Careem credit. One winner is announced every three days.