Senior Congress leader resigned from party

Senior Congress leader P.C. Chacko has resigned from the party. Chacko has sent his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He said that he resigned due to the neglect that he is experiencing from the party leaders.

“No democracy left in Congress. The candidate list has not been discussed with the state Congress committee. I have sent my resignation to Sonia Gandhi. There is no Congress in Kerala. The party has been divided into two sections in the state,” Chacko said.

” Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want the Congress to come back but there’s groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I have been arguing with the high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups,” he alleged.

“There is no democracy left in Congress. The list of candidates has not been discussed with the state Congress committee. There are no panels for any discussions on polls, winnability of candidates. There have always been factions in parties, even in the Congress, but there is no point anymore”, he added.