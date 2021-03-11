10 per cent reservation within 49.5 per cent reservation; Anna University pulled up by Madras HC

Anna University pulled up by the Madras High Court for providing 10 per cent reservation within the 49.5 per cent reservation to candidates belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS).

This special consideration was given in admission to M Tech Biotechnology and M Tech Computational Technology courses. “The (earlier) orders passed by this court should be carried out in full and any deviation will attract the consequences. The newly introduced reservation clause has created unnecessary confusion,” Justice B Pugalendhi said.

Following the insistence of the Centre that it should adhere to its 49.5 per cent reservation alone and not the 69 per cent quota policy of the Tamil Nadu government, the university had suspended the two courses. The judge directed the University to admit students to the two courses following the Central government’s 49.5 per cent reservation for the current academic year.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan said that EWS reservation cannot be given by Anna University since it is an institution run by the State government. Besides this the State Cabinet had also passed a resolution that EWS certificates would be issued only for jobs in central government agencies and institutions. However, the judge has asked the institution to explain as to why it has introduced the 10 per cent reservation for EWS within the 49.5 per cent reservation.