Coimbatore district admin. makes E-pass mandatory for passengers from Kerala

Amid the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the Coimbatore district administration has made E-pass and a Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for any passenger from Kerala coming to the state of Tamil Nadu through any mode of travel.

13 check-posts are been set up by Police, Health and Revenue Departments. These check-posts are at border points in Walayar, Velanthavalam, Anaimalai, Anaikatti, Valparai in Pollachi and across other points in the district. As Palakkad doesn’t have a direct bus to Coimbatore, passengers get down at Walayar and take the local bus to reach Coimbatore. Those passengers have been asked to register at the border point.

Besides this, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been alerted to check people arriving by trains from Kerala. The decision came after as a total of 63 people were tested positive in Coimbatore, taking the district’s total number of cases to 56,246.

A senior health official from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation said that people who don’t have the required documents will be sent back or will be asked to give a sample and sent to mandatory institutional quarantine. “Many people from Kerala visit Coimbatore on a daily basis for work, the restrictions have definitely hampered their businesses but the district has no other choice as we don’t want to take any chance,” he said.