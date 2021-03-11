Heeraben Modi, PM Modi’s mother gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his mother Heeraben Modi received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He made the announcement on Twitter.

“Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine,” the tweet read. He also urged eligible people to come forward and be a part of inoculation drive.

Heeraben Modi received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine under the second phase of the vaccination drive. PM Modi became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 1 from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS. He was given the dose of Covaxin, which has been developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech.