Oscar nominations 2021; Jonas couple to announce the list for 93rd Academy awards

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas to announce nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Jonas couple will unveil nominations in all 23 categories. The event will be conducted via two-part global live stream presentation on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and across the Academy’s digital platforms.

The fans are excited as their favourite couple shared a video on their social media handles, making the big reveal. The couple came together to shoot the video at their London home. They expressed their excitement to be announcing the nominations.

“Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations” Priyanka said. Nick doesn’t seem too happy and tells his wife that she has already told everyone that they will be announcing the Oscar nominations.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy’s Twitter!” As pandemic induced restrictions, the Academy Awards are taking place after a long delay in 2021. Priyanka’s recent release ‘The White Tiger’ is also expected to score a few nominations as well.