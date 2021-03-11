SpiceHealth starts low-cost RT-PCR tests. Know more

Mumbai: SpiceJet has launched a low-cost Covid test. SpiceJet offers low-cost RT-PCR testing through healthcare company SpiceHealth. The company has provided RT-PCR tests at a cost of Rs 500. The corona test is offered to the general public in Mumbai and Delhi at low rates. It will also offer a special price of ?299, which is one-third of the prevailing market rate, to its passengers who wish to get the Covid-19 test done.

The inspection will be done after collecting the sap directly in the houses. In addition, customers can book through the website www.spicehealth.com. Bookers will be screened at the Spice Health Mobile Lab. This facility is also available for SpiceJet passengers.