Steven Spielberg to depict his childhood in his next movie.

The legend Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg is about to direct a movie based on childhood in Arizona.

According to reports, the upcoming film will be Spielberg’s follow-up project to his “West Side Story” remake, which is supposed to release this year. In addition to this recently announced project, Spielberg is also preparing to executive produce the small screen adaptation of The Talisman alongside the Duffer Brothers.

The filmmaker co-writes the script with Tony Kushner, who has earlier worked with the director on movies such as “Munich” and “Lincoln”.Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams is in discussions to star in the movie in a major role. Even though the details regarding the film are ambiguous at the moment, the film is assumed to focus on the main character as a young child and teen.

The hero will be living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The movie may also consider the character’s affection for his parents and split across time periods. Spielberg found it hard holding his culture; he said: “It isn’t something I enjoy admitting but when I was seven, eight, nine years old, God forgive me, I was embarrassed because we were Orthodox Jews. I was embarrassed by the outward perception of my parents’ Jewish practices. I was never really ashamed to be Jewish, but I was uneasy at times.” Spielberg also experienced anti-Semitism: “In high school, I got smacked and kicked around. Two bloody noses. It was horrible,” once he told. He grew away from Judaism during adolescence after his family had moved to various neighborhoods and found themselves to be the only Jews. His father had lost about sixteen and twenty relatives in the Holocaust.

The film is about to start its shooting succeeding this year with an expectation of releasing in 2022.

Williams will next act in a’ MGM movie “Fever”, directed by Todd Haynesand. She is also rejoining with Kelly Reichardt on the A24 project “Showing Up”.

Currently, the actor completed shooting for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, a sequence to her 2018 hit “Venom”, co-starring Tom Hardy.