Succession of Dalai Lama not to be interfered by China,says US

US government under Joe Biden has echoed the stand of Trump administration by speaking in favour of not allowing Chinese interference in the succession process of the Dalai Lama.The Chinese government should not interfere in the succession process of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, the Biden Administration voiced their opinion on Tuesday.

“We believe that the Chinese government should have no role in the succession process of the Dalai Lama,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.“Beijing’s interference in the succession of the Panchen Lama more than 25 years ago, including by ‘disappearing’ the Panchen Lama as a child and attempting to replace him with a PRC (People’s Republic of China) government-chosen successor, it remains an outrageous abuse of religious freedom,” Price said.

The earlier president of the United States, Donald Trump in December had put his signature over a bill which called for setting up a US consulate in Tibet and putting together an international coalition to ensure that the next Dalai Lama,without Chinese interference is appointed solely by the Tibetan Buddhist community.Trump’s policy dealt with United States taking all necessary measures to hold accountable senior officials of the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party who directly interfered with the due processes involved in the selection and appointment of the future 15th Dalai Lama among Tibetan Buddhists, successor to the 14th Dalai Lama.

During the 1959 Tibetan uprising, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, the most venered spiritual leader of Tibet fled to India. Despite Chinese rebuff India has provided refuge to the Dalai Lama who has since then lived in India.