“We’re very much not a racist family” responds Prince William to racism claims.

Prince William on Thursday, denied the allegation of racism against Britain’s royal family by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan. He said that “We very much not a racist family”, representing the royal family. William was the first royal to directly discuss the critical interview of his brother and Meghan given to Oprah Winfrey. He commented during a visit to an east London school on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace’s has reacted to the accusations of Harry and Meghan of racism and mistreatment in a 61 word statement. But it has failed to quell the contention. William who is second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, said he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry regarding the interview, “but I will do.”Harry and Meghan’s remarks have swayed the royal family — and initiated discussions around the world about racism, mental health, and even the alliance between Britain and its former colonies.

Globally, the public is eagerly awaiting to see how the royal family will respond to those tensions. Markle was engaged to Prince Harry in 2017. After their marriage in 2018, she became Duchess of Sussex. Their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in 2019. The subsequent year, the couple moved down as senior members of the royal family and migrated to Canada and later the Duchess’s native Southern California.

Meghan, who is biracial, told in the interview she was so isolated and sorrowful as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also stated Harry told her there were “concerns and conversations” by a royal family member about the color of her baby’s skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.