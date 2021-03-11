YouTube to start deduct taxes from earnings of YouTubers

There are many people who rely on YouTube channel for extra income. Thousands of YouTube channels are sprouting up, including in many local languages. In any case, the revenue from YouTube will be less. This is because YouTube has decided to levy taxes on YouTubers outside the US. Initially, the tax will be levied on YouTubers outside the US. The tax will be proportional to the revenue received from the audience.

It is expected that YouTubers will be taxed from June 2021. The Google-owned company has emailed YouTubers about this. YouTubers in all countries outside the US may be taxed, and YouTubers in India may have to pay taxes. The company has stated that Google, the parent company of YouTube, will have the power to collect and withhold tax-related information. YouTubers have been notified about this. They are required to submit their tax returns to their AdSense account by May 31. The company has stated that if the information is not provided in a timely manner, it will reduce the total revenue of YouTubers worldwide by up to 24%.