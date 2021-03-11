Zomato delivery man assaults Bengaluru woman , after reporting complaint on delayed delivery

A Zomato delivery man forcefully barged into the house of a woman in Bengaluru and attacked her. The woman underwent a nasal bone fracture in the incident.

In the dispute that followed, has broken her nasal bone. The conflict happened on Tuesday and disclosed on Wednesday when the woman shared a video on social media describing the incident

The woman, Hitesha Chandranee a Bengaluru resident has claimed that the Zomato delivery executive “barged” into her home and “attacked” her.

While responding to her tweet, Zomato replied, “Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can’t emphasize how sorry we are, rest assured we’ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

“I was not in a position to understand what happened. After he hit me, I did not know my nose was bleeding. I was on a call with my friend at that time and I just said the guy hit me. When I came inside and looked in the mirror, my shirt, hands had blood on them, this shocked me. I took some time to come out of this shock,” Hitesha Chandranee said.

When the news agencies contacted Zomato, the company spokesperson said, “We deeply regret this incident and apologize to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform”.