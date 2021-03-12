5 women who made the most headlines in 2020

While society and political parties will take the helm of women empowerment, India still has a long way to go regarding women’s participation in politics. The country has seen powerful women like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Sushma Swaraj. Despite the low turnout, 2020 was a year when some women leaders were able to shape the political landscape of the country. Let’s take a look at the women who made headlines in 2020:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has worked tirelessly to revive the downturned economy in a short period of time due to the Covid-19 epidemic and the subsequent government-announced lockdown. The Finance Minister worked tirelessly to address the country’s financial woes caused by the Covid-19 epidemic. The Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package to help the country’s poor affected by Covid. Her long budget speeches and Coronavirus relief package announcements dominated most of the news in the business section of the websites.

2. Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, was also one of the most talked about women in the country last year. Smriti Irani has come under fire for arresting a prominent journalist in Mumbai for inciting suicide. Supporting the journalist, they reacted harshly against the police. As Smriti Irani spoke out against the arrest, many came out in support. The incident made headlines. They described it as an attack on media freedom.

3. Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti, a senior BJP leader, had come out against the UP police in connection with the Hathras murder last October. They also questioned the conduct of the UP police and asked state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow journalists and politicians to visit the victim’s family. She also explained that she could not see the girl’s family in person because Covid was being treated positively.

4. KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja was made headlines in the last year. At the time of the outbreak of Covid-19, the activities carried out in the state under the Minister of Health were highly regarded. Shailaja received international attention for his leadership in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Shailaja Teacher was recognized and praised even by the United Nations.

5. Khushboo

Khushboo, who shocked political parties by joining the BJP from the Congress in October, was also a major topic last year. Khushboo was also arrested by the police for allegedly violating Covid standards. Khushboo’s statement that She would work for the BJP had also attracted attention.