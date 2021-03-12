Attacks continue; Graffiti paintings on walls of Nandigram mocking TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was attacked in Nandigram, many graffiti paintings appeared on walls in the area mocking the TMC chief.

“Her leg did not break, but surely her heart broke, that’s why she left Nandigram and went back”one of the slogans read. “Kalighat er moina, sotto kotha koyna (Kalighat’s beloved does not speak the truth),” read another painting.

Mamata suffered injuries as she campaigned for the assembly elections in Nandigram. She was pushed by unknown people during her campaign and that have led to the injury.

Doctors of SSKM Hospital, where Banerjee is admitted confirmed that she suffered injuries on her ankle and shoulder and would be kept under observation for 48 hours. “Initial examination suggests severe injuries in her left ankle, foot and bruises, injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. The chief minister complained of chest pain and breathlessness since the incident,” said Dr M Bandopadhya.

State minister Partha Chatterjee said that a delegation of TMC leaders will visit the Election Commission and take up the matter with the constitutional authority. “Cowards have been trying to stop Mamata Banerjee but no one has been able to. Firstly state ADG Law & Order was removed then DG. I am surprised to see how EC, who made all changes, is silent. They must take responsibility,” he said.