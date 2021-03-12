Defence; Afghanistan praises India for being the most reliable partner

Afghanistan lauds India for its vital role in defence training. Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan Envoy-designate to India stated that New Delhi has been his country’s most reliable regional partner and the largest regional contributor to development.

Speaking at the reception organised at the Afghan embassy which marked the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces Day, he thanked the Indian government for providing defence and security assistance by helping with military hardware and providing “much-needed training opportunities to many of our cadets”.

“As the most reliable regional partner and the largest regional contributor to Afghanistan’s development, I would like to thank the Government of India for providing much-needed defence and security assistance by helping us with military hardware and providing much-needed training opportunities to many of our cadets at the finest Indian military academies along with some of the finest Indian military officers,” he said.

Lieutenant General Sanjeev Sharma, Director General of Military Intelligence, said that the Indian Army is committed to assist and support the Afghan security forces.

“Afghan National Defence and Security Forces Day commemorate the service of Afghan forces towards the great country. On behalf of the Indian Army, I extend my sincere and heartfelt felicitations to brave officers and soldiers of Afghanistan who defend their motherland under extremely challenging and tough conditions,” he said.

He also added that India and Afghanistan share a very strong relationship which has its foundation in historical linkages and people-to-people exchanges.