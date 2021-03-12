One of the most famous soccer players of this generation,Brazilian star player Robinho who also played for Real Madrid and AC Milan ,been handed a nine-year prison sentence for his part in a gang-rape has been upheld after judges of Milan’s Court of Appeal found out that the Brazilian forward “belittled” and “brutally humiliated” an Albanian woman in Milan,Italy.

Robinho, 37, was originally found cuplablefor his role in a gang rape in 2017 before he was sentenced in December . The gang-rape of a 23-year-old Albanian woman happened in Milan, Italy at a nightpub on her birthday.This was in 2003. Robinho denied the charges and went ahead with appealing against the verdict.However,some new reports emerged. The new details in the Court of Appeal points to the fact that Robinho and his representatives “attempted to deceive investigators” by recreating different accounts on “previously agreed facts”.

Robinho’s conviction cam along with also his friend Richard Falco being charged for the crime. Robinho resides in Brazil. So,it is highly improbable that the former Real Madrid forward will be imprisoned in Italy. Brazil doesn’t hand over a man accused or convicted of a crime to the jurisdiction of the foreign state in which the crime was committed.The key evidence that was used to convict the Brazilian in the year 2020 consisted of intercepting phone calls and messages between Robinho and those allegedly involved in the alleged gang rape.

However, following the new verdict, Robinho has 45 days to submit another appeal to the highest court of appeal in Italy – the Supreme Court. And no prison sentence has ever beenenforced in Italy until all of theappeals has been used by the convict. Robinho’s contract with Brazilian club Santon was suspended in soon after.The club president Orlando Rollo confirmed that the player will be sacked if the decision gets upheld. The footballer,who was playing for Italian giants AC Milan at that time had allegedly said ‘the woman was completely drunk’.