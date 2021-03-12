Leopard barges into residential area and causes trouble in Madhya Pradesh

In a latest case of ‘man-animal conflict’ to come out of Madhya Pradesh, five persons including a one-year-old girl, suffered in an attack by a leopard that made it’s way into a human habitation in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday, officials said.

The leopard was later brought under control by a tranquiliser and was caught by the authorities in what was about five hours of efforts.The leopard had strayed into Limbodi and its nearby areas from a surrounding forest and attacked and injured five people- an infant, a 30-year-old woman and two employees- one each of a zoo and the forest department, and a watchman, the officials inform.

“The leopard was caught in an under-construction building in Limbodi area using a net and later tranquilised by the shot of a dart gun,” Kamla Nehru Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav told.The wild animal was finally caught after five hours of efforts, he said.Earlier, the leopard had evdaded the forest staff a number of times and also tried to attack them and others.The leopard has been taken to the zoo and once it regains it’s senses, a medical examination will be done on it before it is released into the forest again, he said.

Khemraj Rathore ,a Limbodi’s Shankar Mohalla resident said, “The leopard entered my house as the door was ajar and bit my wife. At that time, she was cooking and three children were studying inside.””After hearing their screams, I drove the leopard away with a stick,” he said.

Videos related to the incident were making the rounds on social media. A video shows a bleeding man, attacked by the leopard, frantically looking for his daughter, whom the animal tried to catch hold of. People present there tried to assuagehim by telling him that his daughter was taken to a hospital and that he should also be getting his first-aid.Another video shows the leopard emerging out of the under-construction building and injuring a rescue team member after which the person falls down following .People then raise an alarm and the animal runs back into the building.