Paul smiles from heaven; Paris Fashion Week opens with Meadow Walker’s catwalk debut

Paris Fashion Week kicked off with her catwalk debut. And sure that the late Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker would have smiled seeing his little girl walking with attitude and style down the ramp.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast and Furious actor, opened the virtually held Paris Fashion Week with her catwalk debut. The event is organised as part of the label Givenchy. Meadow has also shared a photo and a video on her Instagram profile with a thanks note to the organisers.

“Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21. Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21” the caption read.

Walker best known for Universal’s blockbuster action-thriller franchise of films called Fast and Furious died at the age of 40 in a car accident during the filming of Furious 7. Walker played the role of Brian O’Conner, one of the three main protagonists of the franchise. As a tribute to him, Universal, the film studio behind Fast & Furious, released a documentary in 2018 titled I Am Paul Walker.