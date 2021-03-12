Puducherry approves proposal to promote classes 1 to 9 students without exams

Puducherry to promote classes 1 to 9 without annual exams. The Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved a proposal to declare as ‘all pass’ this academic year, students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory.

As per the guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board, the students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared ‘all pass’. Students of classes 10 and 11 in Mahe and Yanam regions would also be promoted on the basis of guidelines of the Boards of Education in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively.

All schools will function till March 31 for classes 1 to 9 for five days a week. As usual, the schools would observe Saturdays and Sundays as holidays. The summer vacation would commence on April 1.

Classes for Standards 10, 11 and 12 are yet to be decided as per the schedule of examinations of the respective State Boards of Education. Besides this the Lt Governor gave approval for allocation of Rs 29.65 crores to disburse monthly assistance to beneficiaries of Old Age pension and destitute. She also approved export facto expenditure sanction of Rs 24.35 lakh for the purchase of diet and non-diet items to Anganwadi Centres of Mahe and Yanam regions.