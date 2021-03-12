Take a look at Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu’s new Mumbai apartment

Actress Taapsee Pannu is one of the most promised actresses in the film world. Taapsee often shares the events of her life with her fans through social media. The actress also shared the news about her recently acquired dream house with her fans. The actress owns a vintage-style apartment. Curtains and rugs with traditional Indian-style antique work add to the elegance of the home. Vintage set chairs, sofas, tables, doors, windows, and cushions also add to the interior.

As it is an antique plus vintage style, the old model phone, gramophone, and previously used bicycles are arranged in every part of the house. The apartment is named ‘Pannu Pind’. Taapsee posted the pictures of the new apartment on Instagram. Meanwhile, Taapsee released pictures of her new home following the raid by the central government’s income tax department. On March 3, the Income Tax Department raided the offices and homes owned by Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.