Boxing coach arrested for rape of a 14-year old in Mumbai

In a shocking news to come out of Mumbai,India as per a complaint lodged by a girl’s father, she was called by a boxing coach to his home in Chembur. Then,the coach allegedly took her to anAthlete Club in Mulund and raped her. He also scared her to keep the incident a secret and not to tell about the incident to anyone or else he will jeopardize her boxing career. The girl is just 14 years of age.

The 45-year-old father of the gir,the complainant had joined his daughter in a boxing coaching at Mulund. On March 7 afternoon, the father called her daughter’s boxing coach Umesh Rajak, 30, to his home saying she is a bit distressed.“Rajak went to the complainant’s house and took his daughter on pretext of taking her out for some time. He then took the girl to Athlete Clumb in Mulund (West),”said a police officer from Tilak Nagar police station.“At the club, the coach raped her and also threatened her not to talk about it or he will destroy her boxing career,” he also said.

The girl even stopped talking after the incident while the father questioned her. She finally narrated her experience and went to lodge a complaint at Tilak Nagar police station and filed the same on March 10.The complaint has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police arrested the accused from Vashi Naka Nagar police station where the accused is currently under police custody.