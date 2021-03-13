Spy camera in Pakistan polling booth.Netizens engage in trolls

Pakistan is in the news for all the wrong reasons.The Senate Chairman election in Pakistan, which has already been publicized wildely with many controversies, became worse on Friday when the opposition members opined that the government had installed hidden cameras near and inside the polling booths.

In the special session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP’s) Raza Rabbani stated that “secret cameras” had been installed at the polling booth.The opposition members also challenged that an investigation should be carried out into who was “in control of the Senate”.Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has denied all the charges. He stated that if spy cameras had been installed, no one would have found out. Chaudhary said, ‘It is not easy to catch spy cameras, it is possible that MPs have misunderstood CCTV camera as spy camera.”

Pakistanis started sharing tolls and memes on Twitter about the incident. A person shared a screenrecording of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and referred to him as the spy camera.Another Twitter user was dejected on what Pakistan authorities were doing withthe billions of money they possess.Some time earlier PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar opined that he and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Musadiq Malik found “spy cameras” inside the polling booth.”Myself and Dr Musadik found spy cameras right over the polling booth,” tweeted Khokhar.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilaniand Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have been contesting for the Pakistan Democratic Movement as its joint candidates for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi,a billionaire from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) for the post of the Deputy Chairman.