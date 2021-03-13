Michelle Obama may retire from Public Life

Michelle Obama is thinking about retiring from public life. Someone who is very fond of knitting,the former first lady says in a new interview that she took to knitting needles to spend time during the coronavirus pandemic. And now she’s developed it as a habit.

Knitting is a forever proposition,” she said. “You don’t master knitting, because once you make a scarf, there’s the blanket. And once you do the blanket, you’ve got to do the hat, the socks.”She’s now trying to make a sweater for her husband, former President Barack Obama.“I’m figuring out how to make sleeves and a collar, I could go on about knitting,”says the former first wife of the White House.

Mrs. Obama also opened about what she calls is the “low-grade depression” sheunderwent during the pandemic lockdowns and after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last May. She has moved away from rigorous exercise and hopes for a peaceful retirement.Her exercise workouts went viral in social media during her time as first lady .“Because I’m finding in my old age that the high-impact stuff I used to do doesn’t work,she says.

Michelle Obama is married to Barak Obama since 1992. They have two daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, who are both in college.Earlier,speculations were rife that Michelle Obama might run for presiendential elections next time.