Directorate General of Civil Aviation issues new guidelines

The civil aviation watchdog in India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued new guidelines. Passengers will be de-boarded if they don’t wear masks properly inside aircraft. These rules will apply if they don’t follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

As per the new guidelines, passengers will not be allowed to move their masks below the nose except under exceptional situations. In the case a passenger violates protocol despite repeated warnings then the passenger will be treated as ‘unruly passenger’ and will be de-boarded from the plane before departure.