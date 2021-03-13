Election period in India had become a phase of “meaningless oratory and boast” ; Sadhguru

On Saturday, Spiritual guide Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of ‘One Nation, One Election, saying when bureaucrats were in election mode during the year, one could only anticipate oratory and not judgment. Conversing at India Today Conclave South 2021, Sadhguru, the patron of Isha Foundation, a non-profit religious institution, declared that election time in India had become a term of absurd rhetoric and boasting.

“I am glad Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken it up. There must be one parliamentary election in 5 years and after two-and-a-half years, assembly polls should be held together. So, twice you are getting the opportunity to find your political embrace. When a politician is in election mode throughout the year, you can’t expect much reason but only rhetoric,” he said.

Sadhguru also stated that the Election Commission should be granted more controls and a 90-day time deadline should be settled for campaigning.”Now, if campaigning is taking place throughout the year, then it seems like the entire country is in an election tone. In the United States, the election campaign had begun nearly 2 years ahead of time. We must fix the time limit for campaigning to 90-120 days. Election Commission should become more powerful to take these steps,” he said.