Emirates launches “exciting FREE offers” to the INDIA-DUBAI passengers ; Check out the details here…

Dubai: Emirates extends excellent deals for travelers from India to Dubai. Emirates is giving two nights of free hotel accommodation and special airfare with an extra baggage discount of up to 10 kg. Those who reserve an economy class ticket to travel to Dubai between March 15 and June 30 will get an overnight stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. Business-class and first-class passengers booking flights during the same period can stay in a five-star hotel for two nights from the day of arrival in Dubai.

On India-Dubai ways, the airline offers tickets of Rs 17,982 for Economy Class, Rs 68,996 (Dh3,473) for Business Class, and Rs 192,555 (Dh9,700) for First Class. Also, Emirates is giving an additional baggage allowance of 10 kg for travelers coming back to India from Dubai. The airline also provides flexible booking options and free multi-risk travel insurance with Covid 19 cover for all travelers.

Read more; Minor Hindu girl forcibly converted to Islam & wedded off to Pakistan kidnapper!!!

Those who want free accommodation should email their ticket details, name, phone number, and email to [email protected] Passengers will then obtain hotel booking information via email. Emirates’ Covid 19 cover is being proposed to customers for free on all tickets bought on or after December 1, 2020. Emirates Airlines also gives coverage for travel accidents, winter sports coverage, loss of belongings, and unexpected travel delays.