Enforcement directorate to probe Amazon operations in India.

India’s Enforcement Directorate has probed Amazon for information on its operations in the country. The agency is investigating the US e-commerce giant.

THe country’s federal financial-crime fighting agency says that the Directorate will probe the findings .It is learned that the company has for years given preferential treatment to a smaller group of sellers on its India platform and used them to get around the country’s foreign investment rules.Amazon has for many years been under probe by the agency for probable violation of foreign investment rules. These investigations take years in India, and in most cases details are made classified.

Based on internal Amazon documents in the dates between 2012 and 2019 there was an inside look at the contrived actions and evasions Amazon has played with India’s government like adjusting its corporate structures every time the government imposed fresh restrictions aimed at protecting small traders.A senior Enforcement Directorate revealed that they have sought information from Amazon.

Amazon meanwhile said that it was confident of its compliance with Indian law. It added that it “does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace,” and that it “treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner.”Indian retailers, which are a major part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support base, have long complained that e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart flout many regulations and that their business practices hurt small retailers. The company has also huge control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in.Amazon has allegedly aided a tiny number of sellers prosper on its India platform.