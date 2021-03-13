Renewal of registration for 15-year-old vehicles to stop from April. Know more

New Delhi: 15-year-old government vehicles will be removed from the road. The proposal comes from the Union Surface Ministries. The Center has decided to cancel the registration of vehicles completing 15 years in April 2022. The proposal also states that vehicles owned by the Central Government, State Governments, Public Sector Undertakings, and Local Bodies will come under this category.

According to the scrappage policy introduced in the budget, the lifespan of commercial vehicles is 15 years and private vehicles are 20 years. “From April 1, 2022, government departments will not be able to renew the certificate of registration of their vehicles, after 15 years. This will apply to all government – central, state, UT, PSUs, municipal bodies & autonomous bodies,” the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways said in a tweet.