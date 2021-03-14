1 dead, 3 injured in lightning strike

One person was killed and three others were injured in lightning strike. The incident was reported from Signature Villa Vatika City in Sector-82, Gurugram. As per reports. a gardener was killed and three others were injured. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Ramprasad.

The other injured gardeners were identified as Shivdutt and Lali, who were also from Uttar Pradesh and Anil Kumar of Sohna block in Gurugram. At present, they are stable and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“The victims stood under a tree in the society when suddenly the lightning struck the tree and all four men collapsed immediately, being critically injured. They were rushed to a private hospital in Manesar where Ramprasad passed away during his treatment on Friday night,” Krishan Kumar, the Vatika police post in-charge, told IANS.