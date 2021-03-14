‘A very honest and capable officer’; Shiva Sena lashes out at Centre in Mansukh Hiren case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut supports Police officer Sachin Vaze who has been accused in the murder case of Mansukh Hiren. He lashed out at the Centre for intervening in Mumbai Police’s matters by sending its agencies to probe the case.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Sachin Vaze in relation with the explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai house Antilia. After nearly 12-hour quizzing, Vaze was arrested by NIA.

“I believe Sachin Vaze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut responded to the arrest. He also slammed at the Central government’s intervention in the matter by saying that it is Mumbai Police’s responsibility to investigate the matter.

“Mumbai Police and the ATS are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise Mumbai Police, it creates instability in the state and creates pressure on Mumbai Police and the administration” he added.

Vaze was summoned at the agency’s Mumbai office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 am to record his statement. The NIA spokesperson stated that he had been “arrested at 23.50 hrs in NIA Case”in connection with the recovery of gelatin sticks in a vehicle parked near Ambani’s house on Carmichael Road. Vaze has been arrested “for his role and involvement in placing explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael road” on February 25.