Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi Hospitalized

Suresh Gopi has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulum for four days. He was rushed to the hospital with breathing difficulties from the shooting location of the movie ‘Paappan’ directed by Joshiy.

Doctors had advised Suresh Gopi to rest for 10 days. He is suspected to be infected with pneumonia. His condition is said to be satisfactory now and he might get discharged from the hospital on Monday.

There were media reports that Suresh Gopi is being considered by the BJP leadership for several constituencies in the Assembly elections. BJP would be announcing its candidates in Kerala today.