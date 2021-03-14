Attempts matter; man fails record 192nd time to clear driving theory test in 17 years

How many attempts do you need to clear a driving theory test? One or two, right? How many attempts will you go if you failed in a test for more than five times? Perhaps you may go for a tenth time. To try more than a tenth time for the same reason is a joke for many, but for a few people it is all about their willpower.

Here is the story of a 50-year-old man from Poland’s Piotrków Trybunalski who has appeared for driving theory tests a record 192 times and has still not been cleared. It has been long 17 years that this man has been trying to pass his test. What makes him a success is his decision to not to give up.

In Poland, a person need to pass a theory test before taking a practical driving test. Happily, there is no limit set for the number of attempts a person can have. Poland’s driving theory test pass rate is between 50%-60%. But for practical, it drops to 40%. On average, the people of Poland pass theory test on their second and third attempts.

And this man has spent more than 6,000 zloty (Rs 1.13 lakh) on the tests. However the confidence and perseverance the man owns is indeed very rare and it deserves to be appreciated. So next time if you think you are not good enough and wanna quit, just think of this unnamed man.