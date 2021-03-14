Biden administration started efforts to contact North Korea, but they remain unresponsive.

According to reports, the Biden administration started initiatives to reach out to North Korea in various ways, from last month, but so far Pyongyang has been not responding.

“To reduce the risks of escalation, we reached out to the North Korean government through several channels starting in mid-February, including in New York,” the official said. “To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang. This follows over a year without active dialogue with North Korea, despite multiple attempts by the US to engage.”

As per the reports, the administrator did not render further details of what the outreach necessitated but noted the administration has been carrying its interagency study of the United States’ policy towards North Korea, “including evaluation of all available options to address the increasing threat posed by North Korea to its neighbors and the broader international community.”During the review process, the administration has consulted with former government officials with experience in North Korean policy, including some officials from the Trump administration, the official said. The US has also been in touch with allies from Japan and South Korea.”We look forward to completing our intensive, multi-stakeholder policy review in the coming weeks,” the official told.