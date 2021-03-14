Government to launch new e-commerce policy to crackdown counterfeit products

The union government is planning to launch a new e-commerce policy to crackdown counterfeit products. The Union government is planning on a new e commerce policy that will protect consumers from malpractices that are frequent on the online portals.

The policy will be aimed at preventing fraud, unfair trade practices, and protecting the rights and interests of consumers. The draft of this policy was discussed in a recent meeting held under the chairmanship of the senior officer of the Department of Industry and Internal Trade Promotion (DPIIT). DPIIT is an arm of the Union Ministry of Commerce and industry.