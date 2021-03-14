Kumbh Mela; pilgrims not to carry any negative Covid-19 report

The new Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that a negative Covid-19 test report will no more be needed to attend the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, commencing officially from April 1. He added that the new decision is to dispel “doubts among people planning to visit Haridwar for Kumbh”.

Rawat told that pilgrims visiting the state to attend the Kumbh Mela need not produce the RT-PCR test report mandatorily. “Kumbh happens only after 12 years. We don’t want people to miss out on the opportunity of experiencing the festival” he said. It is said that since lakhs of people are expected to take part in the event every day, checking the RT-PCR test reports will not be practically possible.

Earlier the Trivendra Singh Rawat government mandated a negative report as part of the SOPs for the Mela.

“All we want is the happiness of saints, devotees, traders and locals. We will ensure that Covid-19 norms are followed and the required health infrastructure is available for Kumbh” the new CM said. He further told that government will ensure that maximum number of devotees are able to attend the fair amid Covid-19 protocol.