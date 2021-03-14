National Award-winning Tamil director SP Jananathan dies.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we say good bye to #SPJananathan sir. It was a pleasure working with you sir. Thank you for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts! My deepest condolences to his family” actress Shruti Haasan, who was working with him on the forthcoming film Laabam, wrote on Twitter.

The exact cause of SP Jananathan’s death is not yet revealed. But media had earlier reported that the director was found unconscious at his home after which he was admitted to a Chennai hospital. Later he died there due to cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Music composer D Imman paid tribute to him. “#Laabam director #SPJananathan is no more… Incidentally he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx, who was his role model. We miss you sir” D Imman who was also working on Laabam wrote in his twitter.

“So heartbreaking this is…RIP #SPJananathan sir…Such an inspiration to me and many. A great soul to be remembered always” director Mohan Raja mourned.

Jananathan is known for directing films like Peranmai and Iyarkai, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. He was recently working on Laabam starring Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan.