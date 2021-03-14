Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi announces important decision

Ras Al Khaimah ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi has announced an important decision. The Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has waived licensing fees, fines, and late payment penalties of all exhibition organisers, wedding halls and event venues in the emirate. The Department of Economic Development has announced the decision taken by the ruler. The exemption remains valid for one year from the date of implementation.

Earlier many other stimulus packages were introduced in Ras Al Khaimah. These included a 25 per cent discount on new residency visas for family members; a 60-day grace period for the extension of trade licenses; exemption of fees for tenants of municipality-owned markets for a period of three months; and reduced fees for issuing health cards, among others.