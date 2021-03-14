Symbolic ‘Dandi March’ flagged off by PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a representational Dandi March from the bounds of the Sabarmati Ashram. The march is about 386-kilometre-long. This was the 91st anniversary of the historic protest.He also launched the celebration of 75 years of independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.This will go on for 75 weeks until August 15, 2022, India’s 75th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on compared the epic Dandi March with the slogan of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, and remarked that if the salt yatra was an emphasis of India’s march for self-reliance, the country’s new move is also in that direction.While speaking about the salt march that was commenced on the same day by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930 as an addition to the Civil Disobedience movement against the salt tax imposed in India by the British, Modi said: “Salt was a symbol of India’s self-reliance, since that time the people had to depend on salt coming from England. Gandhiji had realized this and caught the attention of the people. Soon, the movement became a movement of every Indian.”

The PM connected the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign with the manufacture and export of made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines, and stated that the country had illustrated its increasing self-reliance and was showing a way to the world.“The achievements of India are not only our own today, but they are going to illuminate the whole world,” he said.

Modi spoke at the public meeting near Abhay Ghat, the resting place of mortal remains of late prime minister Morarji Desai. He had also visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.Remembering Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great people who took part in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”