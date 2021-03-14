“This agitation possibly will stretch up to November or December this year”: Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that the protest by farmers will stretch up to November or December this year. The farmers leader said this to reporters in West Bengal.

“I have advised Bengal farmers to ask grain seekers to fix an MSP of Rs.1850 per quintal for paddy before giving them a single grain of rice. .. This agitation possibly will stretch up to November or December this year,’ said Rakesh Tikait. “In Bihar, the paddy is currently being bought by traders at an abysmally low rate of Rs.750 to Rs.800 per quintal. I want a law guaranteeing the minimum support price for various crops”, he added.

“These farm laws will ruin traders and lead to the closure of small business utilities and the collapse of small industries. These laws will bring in big multinational firms like Wallmart,” claimed Tikait. “Had this government belonged to a political party, it would have talked to farmers and resolved the matter. But this government is being run by big business houses. It is bent upon selling the entire country,” he alleged.