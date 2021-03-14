Wife and daughters of ‘not good character’; man murders them with hammer

In another horrifying incident from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, a 50-year-old man nicknamed ‘Mental Saeed’ murdered his wife and daughters on Tuesday. It is reported that the man attacked the three women with a hammer at their residence.

The accused identified as Mohd Saeed also attacked his 18-year-old daughter who suffered serious head injuries. She was admitted to a hospital in Meerut and is under treatment. On investigation it was found that Saeed suspected his wife and daughters of having “not good character” and this led him to batter them to death.

The family used to have constant arguments in the house. The three women; wife Safeela and daughters Razia and Shabana were sleeping when they were attacked. The accused’s daughter is said to be in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Locals said that Saeed was a short-tempered man and he was nicknamed “Mental Saeed”. He did not have any friends and people avoided him due to his erratic behaviour. Aftab, a neighbour alleged that he ill-treated his wife and children. “Everyone here knew about his bad behaviour” he added.

On Wednesday, Saeed’s son Shamshad Ahmad filed a complaint against him after which the cops launched a probe into the triple murder. “I had left the house due to the unpredictable behaviour of my father. I am married and did not want my family to be ruined, so I had moved to another house” Shamshad added.