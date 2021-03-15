Dolly Ki Doli movie plot repeats; bride flees with cash and jewellery

Remember the movie plot in Dolly Ki Doli where the bride flees with cash and jewellery after the wedding? Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the exact scene from a recent wedding. Similar to the film, the bride followed the same modus operandi as she disappeared within 5 hours of the wedding with cash and jewellery.

The poor groom was finding it difficult to get a perfect match. Knowing the situation, the man’s sister-in-law suggested that he marry the daughter of a poor man from Farukkhabad. The woman was referred to groom’s family by two persons.

They asked for Rs 30,000 to make all the arrangements for the ceremony after which the marriage was solemnized at a temple in Farukkhabad. After tying the knot, the bride was taken to her husband’s home in Powayan. Later the family came to know that the bride and the two men went missing. The trio escaped with all the cash and gold given by the groom’s family.

The family approached the cops and filed a complaint. An FIR has not been registered yet but the police said that they are verifying the allegations. “We are trying to verify the facts mentioned in the complaint. A lookout is on to find the suspects, including the bride. We have recorded that statement of the groom and his sister-in-law” Powayan SHO Ravi Kumar Singh said.