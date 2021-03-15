Gulf country to reopen schools from September

A gulf country has decided to reopen schools from September. Kuwait has decided this. The Education Committee in Kuwait has agreed to work on a plan for the gradual return of students to schools by September. As per reports, the Ministry of Education submitted a comprehensive proposal to the government to reopen schools in April but health authorities rejected the plan due to the spike in cases and low percentage of vaccinated people.

All schools, pre-schools and universities in Kuwait were closed on March 12, 2020. The only schools that were given the green light to operate to have in-person lessons are schools for children with special needs, who resumed classes on December 2020.