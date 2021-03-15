Heavy snowfall: Nearly 2,000 flights canceled

Denver: Two thousand flights to and from Denver International Airport have been canceled due to heavy snowfall. The snow that started Saturday morning completely covered the signboards at the airport. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night.

Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 30 inches (76 cm). As many as 670 flights scheduled to depart on Sunday have been canceled. 87% of services from Denver have already been canceled. The Colorado Department of Transportation is also reportedly considering closing the road.