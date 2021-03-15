Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan sentenced to death

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan to death in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter. The judge had earlier ruled that Junaid, also known as Aris Khan, was guilty and had been prosecuted to prove his guilt. The court described the Batla House encounter case as one of the rarest in the world.

Ariz Khan was arrested 10 years later. The Delhi Police had also asked the court to sentence Ariz Khan to death. Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed in a Battle House clash on September 19, 2008. The bomber struck shortly afternoon, killing at least four people. Ariz Khan, who escaped from the scene, was arrested in 2018 by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The evidence presented by the prosecution was beyond doubt. The court found that Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed by Ariz Khan and his associates. According to Delhi Police, Ariz Khan was with four militants at Batla House during the 2008 clashes in Jamia Nagar.