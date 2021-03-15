Rise in Covid cases: PM Modi calls meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Prime Minister has convened a meeting of all Chief Ministers in the wake of the rising number of Covid cases in several states across the country. The meeting was called to discuss the situation in which Covid is on the rise. The online meeting will be held on Wednesday at 12.30 pm.

Although the daily covid prevalence in the country has been declining since the beginning of this year, the disease is now on the rise in many states. By January, the number of Covid patients per day had dropped to less than 10,000. But then the disease increased. Today, there are 26,291 new cases reported in the country. This is the highest number in the last 85 days. “A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana,” the ministry said today.