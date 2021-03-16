93rd Oscar nomination list has been released

New York: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have released their 93rd Oscar nomination list. “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7? are competing in the Best Picture category.

The awards ceremony, which has been postponed for two months following Covid, is scheduled for April 25. They are currently announcing Best Costume Design, Best Animated Short Film, Best Director, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Actress, Best Costume Design, Best Animated Short Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. The awards ceremony will reportedly be streamed live from the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles along with multiple other locations.