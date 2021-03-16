Bank privatization: Worker’s rights should be protected, says Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government’s decision to privatize public sector banks will not hurt the rights of employees. The finance minister said the central government was committed to protecting the interests of bank employees. “There are many banks which are performing very well. Some banks are performing just alright. But now we need banks that are able to scale up. We need banks of the size of the State Bank of India, many more. to meet the aspirational needs of this country,” Sitharaman said.

“We have announced a public enterprise policy, based on which we have identified those four areas where we have said the government’s presence will be there. And bare minimum presence is what we have said. In that, financial institutions are also there, meaning, even in the financial sector we will still have the presence of public sector enterprise,” she added.