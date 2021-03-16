‘BJP in power then and now’; says Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told party’s office bearers to remind people that both the demolition of Babri Masjid and the construction of grand Ram Temple took place when BJP was in power.

“Dhancha gira tab bhi BJP ke mukhyamantri Shri Kalyan Singh they, aur Ram Mandir ka shilanayas hua toh yahan ke mukhyamantri Yogi ji hai… Yeh sanyog hi hai… BJP ki sarkar ush samaya, BJP ki sarkar ish samaya [When the structure (Babri Masjid) fell, then Kalyan Singh was the chief minister, and when the foundation for the Ram Temple was laid, then Yogi-ji is the chief minister. It is a coincidence… a BJP government was then, and a BJP government is now” Singh told while campaigning in UP for the 2022 Assembly polls.

The party’s working committee meeting is being organised ahead of the panchayat elections in the state in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. “BJP ne zero tolerance ki baat kari, karke dikhaya.. Ram Mandir karke dikhaya” CM Adityanath said during the meeting.

Rajnath Singh further said that the party has kept its word to build Ram Temple and to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir. “We will also fulfill the promise of uniform civil code without bias towards anyone” he added. Meanwhile he also assured that the Centre will work towards doubling the income of farmers and urged the farmers to resume talks.